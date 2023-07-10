





















Imua Family Services announced the 12th Annual Paddle Imua, scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Paddle Imua, a multi-discipline paddling race, embodies the spirit of the Hawaiian word “Imua” (meaning to move forward) and aims to raise funds for Imua Family Services’ Camp Imua program.

Camp Imua, a Maui summer tradition for over 47 years, provides a week-long recreational camp experience for children with special needs. Registration for Paddle Imua is now open at www.paddleimua.com.

Paddle Imua follows the renowned Maliko Downwind Run, an 8-mile route along Maui’s North Shore, and concludes at Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului. Open to individuals of all ages, Paddle Imua offers multiple divisions, including OC1, OC2, OC6, Stand-up Paddle (SUP), prone paddleboard, surf ski, SUP foil, kiting, windsurfing, prone foil and wing foil.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Check-in will commence at 10 a.m. at Maliko Gulch, with the race set to begin promptly at 1 p.m. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each division, recognizing their achievements.

In addition to the race, Paddle Imua offers a post-event celebration known as the ʻOhana Festival, hosted at Kanahā Beach Park. This free event is open to the public and features entertainment provided by Lia Live, Rowdy Love, Benny Uyetake and Sean Ryan & Rose Rodriguez, food from local vendors, a relay which pairs ocean athletes with Camp Imua campers and the chance to win prizes. Registrants will receive a special Mahalo Swag Bag filled with $300 in gifts from sponsors, including the Paddle Imua event T-shirt and Racer Shirt.

Imua Family Services expressed gratitude to current event sponsors, whose support has made Paddle Imua possible including: Alaska Airlines, Kona Brewing Co., Maui Health, Minit Medical, Pacific Media Group, Stable Road Foundation, Adventure Sports Maui, CDF Engineering, Cohen Development Group, Deep 2 Peak, DeSilva Meeting Consultants, Go Foil, Island Sotheby’s International Realty, Kanaha Kai Maui, Mad Hippie, Naish, One Love Body Soul, Patagonia, Pauwela Beverage Co., Timpone Hawaii, Totah Surfboards and Total Project Construction Management.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Paddle Imua participants gather from near and far, with past participants hailing from Hawaiʻi, Australia, Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, England, Africa, Italy, Spain, France, Norway, Japan and the US Mainland.

Camp Imua attendees present finishers with lei each year and have greeted many top ocean athletes, including Dave Kalama, Devin Blish, Andrea Moller, Connor Baxter, Sonni Hönscheid, Livio Menelau, Julia Mancuso, Jeremy Riggs, Dane Ward, Kody Kerbox, Travis Baptist, Yuka Sato, Fiona Wylde, Annie Reickert and Paige Alms.

Detailed registration and event information can be found at www.paddleimua.com.