Pukalani Terrace Center Announces Back-to-School Drive and Celebration

July 10, 2023, 9:45 AM HST
Pukalani Terrace Center, in partnership with Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Airlines, will host the second annual Back-to-School Drive on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is encouraged to help give every Upcountry keiki the tools they need to succeed during the ’23-’24 school year by donating school supplies. 

Attendees will also enjoy giveaways and music on-site, including prizes such as gift cards to Kula Country Farms, an overnight stay at the Maui Coast Hotel, and a Grand Prize of two round trip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

Backpacks filled with supplies will be gifted to randomly-selected families who register in advance for a chance to win. Parents who would like to enter the backpack giveaway can do so through July 14 on the Pukalani Terrace website at: https://www.pukalanicenter.com/current/. One filled backpack will be given out per grade level K-12.

Those in the position to donate are encouraged to bring school supplies to the event for the Boys and Girls Club Makawao. Donations can also be made prior to the event at donation bins located at Ace Hardware, Subway, and Bank of Hawaiʻi Pukalani Branch, and Wei Wei Chinese BBQ.

“We are thrilled to support our community and Upcountry keiki once again with the second Back-to-School Drive,” said Sandy Yamada, Property Manager of Pukalani Town Center. “We encourage the community to come out and make a difference this school season.”

