Limited access begins at Alelele; slope stabilization slated for completion July 19
Limited access for local traffic begins at 5:30 p.m., July 11 for local traffic at Alelele Point, the Department of Public Works announced. Limited access for residents will continue from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily; construction will prevent passage during other daytime hours.
Road restoration, catchment fencing and reinstalling Hawaiian Telcom infrastructure will continue on the $1.5 million emergency slope stabilization project. Anticipated completion is July 19, 2023.
Driving along the narrow, remote roadway that connects the rural communities of Kīpahulu and Kaupō is intended only for Maui County residents due to ongoing construction and limited access.
Less than a mile between Mile Markers 38 and 39 was closed May 10 because increased rockfall made passage unsafe.
Emergency slope scaling and rock debris removal by county contractor Prometheus Construction Inc. started June 11.
Crews removed about 2,300 tons of material – 800 tons more than initial projections. During daily work, crew members rappelled to remove loose boulders and other material along the 300 foot slope. Some boulders were up to 10 feet in diameter and weighed up to 22 tons, according to County officials.
“We appreciate the patience of impacted residents and thank our contractor for their commitment to work seven days a week to make good progress on the project,” said County of Maui Department of Public Works Director Jordan Molina.
Community meetings on the project were held in Kīpahulu, Kaupō and Hāna at the beginning of June. For updates on the project, visit the County of Maui website’s Alelele Point page.