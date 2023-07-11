Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:43 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 05:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 08:11 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 04:21 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will see an increase today along with a second pulse that is slightly larger that will peak on Wednesday. Medium to long period energy has already started showing up at the nearshore buoys south of the islands which will keep surf near or a notch above the summer time average today and Wednesday. However, surf is not expected to reach the advisory level of 10 feet with this event. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.