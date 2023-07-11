Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:43 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 08:11 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 04:21 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will see an increase today along with a second pulse that is slightly larger that will peak on Wednesday. Medium to long period energy has already started showing up at the nearshore buoys south of the islands which will keep surf near or a notch above the summer time average today and Wednesday. However, surf is not expected to reach the advisory level of 10 feet with this event. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend. 


Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




