Maui News

Council member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins hosts Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story, July 26

July 12, 2023, 3:24 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story

Council member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins hosts a Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story event on July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pāʻia Community Center.

The public is invited to hear from multiple speakers regarding updates on past, present and future initiatives within Pāʻia Town.

More information and RSVP information is available online at paiatownhall.splashthat.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Red Placard Issued To Lahaina Restaurant Following Health Department Inspection 2Visitor Dies In Miscellaneous Accident On Maui 3Mauis Hotel Wailea Earns Top Ranking For Second Year In A Row On Travel Leisure List 42 Visitors Airlifted After Becoming Stranded By Fast Flowing Water In ʻiao Valley 5Maui Council Committee To Receive Presentation On Road Usage Charge Project 6Tropical Storm Calvin Forecast To Strengthen Into Hurricane On Thursday