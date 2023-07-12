Listen to this Article 1 minute

Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story

Council member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins hosts a Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story event on July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pāʻia Community Center.

The public is invited to hear from multiple speakers regarding updates on past, present and future initiatives within Pāʻia Town.

More information and RSVP information is available online at paiatownhall.splashthat.com.