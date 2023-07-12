Maui News
Council member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins hosts Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story, July 26
Council member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins hosts a Pāʻia Town Hall and Talk Story event on July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pāʻia Community Center.
The public is invited to hear from multiple speakers regarding updates on past, present and future initiatives within Pāʻia Town.
More information and RSVP information is available online at paiatownhall.splashthat.com.
