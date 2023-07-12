Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:04 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Thursday as a south-southwest swell moves through. A return of background level south-southwest and southeast swell energy moving through is anticipated Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend. An upward trend is expected early next week as a long-period easterly swell arrives from Tropical Storm Calvin in the eastern Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.