Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:35 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 05:04 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up into Thursday as a south-southwest swell moves through. A return of background level south-southwest and southeast swell energy moving through is anticipated Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend. An upward trend is expected early next week as a long-period easterly swell arrives from Tropical Storm Calvin in the eastern Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
