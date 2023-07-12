MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner & Auction returns Aug. 19
Maui Economic Development Board announced the return of its Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction on Aug. 19, 2023. The evening is dedicated to celebrating achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM fields.
This year’s event takes place at the Wailea Beach Marriott resort in South Maui, with a reception and silent auction set for 4:30 p.m, and a dinner at 6 p.m.
The signature theme, “Pathways to Our Future,” emphasizes the critical role of STEM education in creating opportunities for youth to pursue fulfilling careers. During this event, attendees can bid on a number of auction items, compete in teams during interactive games, and hear the accomplishments of students in STEM fields.
Proceeds from this event will contribute to the advancement of MEDB’s comprehensive STEM programs, spanning from kindergarten to careers; as well as enabling MEDB to continue to pursue meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of residents.
“Together, let’s foster innovation, curiosity, and critical thinking skills that will shape the future of Hawaiʻi and beyond,” event organizers said.
For event details, click here. For any inquiries regarding the event and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact MEDB at 808-875-2300 or email [email protected].