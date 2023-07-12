Iolani Kuoha of Molokai Middle Hawaiian Immersion School (pictured on far left), Emily Haines Swatek of King Kekaulike High School (pictured second from right), and Cindel Jacintho of Lanai Elementary & High (not pictured) were named recipients of the inaugural Czechowicz Award. The award was presented during the 2018 MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner by Ann Arakawa (a retired Assistant Professor of Mathematics at the UH-Maui College), and MEDB’s Leslie Wilkins and Isla Young. PC: file 2018 MEDB.

Maui Economic Development Board announced the return of its Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction on Aug. 19, 2023. The evening is dedicated to celebrating achievements of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM fields.

This year’s event takes place at the Wailea Beach Marriott resort in South Maui, with a reception and silent auction set for 4:30 p.m, and a dinner at 6 p.m.

The signature theme, “Pathways to Our Future,” emphasizes the critical role of STEM education in creating opportunities for youth to pursue fulfilling careers. During this event, attendees can bid on a number of auction items, compete in teams during interactive games, and hear the accomplishments of students in STEM fields.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Proceeds from this event will contribute to the advancement of MEDB’s comprehensive STEM programs, spanning from kindergarten to careers; as well as enabling MEDB to continue to pursue meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of residents.

“Together, let’s foster innovation, curiosity, and critical thinking skills that will shape the future of Hawaiʻi and beyond,” event organizers said.

For event details, click here. For any inquiries regarding the event and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact MEDB at 808-875-2300 or email [email protected].