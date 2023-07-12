Raising Cane’s – Kahului, Maui. (8.30.22) PC: file by Wendy Osher

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is partnering with Maui United Way and Ed Kanoi & Brandee of 99.9 KISS FM for the first annual “Raising Cane’s Stuff Da Bus Back to School Drive and Celebration” on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s in Kahului.

The goal of the event is to fill a 40-foot school bus provided by Ground Transport Limited with enough school supplies to help all of Maui’s keiki facing the challenges of not being able to afford school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“Supporting education is one of our key pillars at Raising Cane’s,” said Ali Urbick, Marketing Leader. “We want Maui County’s keiki to be set up for success in the classroom without the worry of not having the basics such as backpacks, pencils, paper and more.”

In addition to all the school supplies collected, Raising Cane’s will present Maui United Way with a check for $2,000.

The public is encouraged to bring new school supplies, to the Raising Cane’s in Kahului between 4-6 p.m. and help 99.9 KISS FM’s Ed Kanoi and Brandee to Stuff Da Bus.

The Top 20 Needed School Supplies in Hawaiʻi include: backpacks, calculators, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, ear buds, erasers, folders, glue, glue sticks, pencils, pencil kits, pens, rulers, scissors, Sharpies, folder paper, three-ring binders, composition books and notebooks.

The public can also give back by simply grabbing dinner as Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of sales from 4-6 p.m. to Maui United Way.

There will also be free activities such as painting with Island Art Party, coloring sheets from Cane’s, goodies from Maui Candy Company, and a raffle to win Free Raising Cane’s for a Year. The Cane’s prize wheel will also be present for the public to win Cane’s swag and combo cards.

For those unable to attend the Stuff Da Bus event, they can make a monetary donation at mauiunitedway.org.