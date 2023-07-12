





































The Ritz-Carlton Maui unveils its latest offering, Tales of the Kapa Moe, a brand-new lūʻau and dinner show, debuting on July 18.

“This one-of-a-kind feast for all senses will immerse guests in a magical journey through Hawaiʻi’s captivating stories, culture and traditions,” according to a launch announcement.

Located in the newly renovated Aloha Garden Pavilion, Tales of the Kapa Moe will showcase Hawaiian chanting and hula, handmade costumes, an aerial performance and a fire knife dance.

“We are thrilled to introduce Tales of the Kapa Moe, which has been designed exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui to celebrate the stories of the Hawaiian people,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui. “Our guests have always appreciated the authentic cultural experiences at our resort, and this is the perfect way for them to enjoy something new and unique.”

“Our dreams spark magic and inspiration,” said kumu hula and cultural practitioner Pono Murray, who created the show. “In Tales of the Kapa Moe, the stories of our ancestors come alive in a night of excitement, creativity and wonder. This mesmerizing experience goes above and beyond the expected lūʻau, yet remains deeply rooted within the rich and powerful presentations of Hawaiʻi. The chanting is live, costuming is handmade, and dances are sultry, vibrant and explosive.”

In addition to a dazzling theatrical show, Tales of the Kapa Moe will feature a fresh flower lei greeting, ʻukulele and hula lessons, ʻulu maika (Hawaiian bowling) games, and local crafts. A gourmet island-style dinner will include items like whole roasted pork, braised beef short ribs, huli huli chicken, and a create-your-own poke bar, along with handcrafted cocktails.

Tickets for Tales of the Kapa Moe are available now. For more information and reservations, visit www.ritzcarltonmauiluau.com.