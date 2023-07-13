





























The 2023 Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival takes place on Aug. 12, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beneath the iconic Banyan Tree in Lahaina. Enjoy free keiki activities, workshops, Hawaiʻi made crafts by island artisans and hula accompanied by Hawaiian music.

Hālau Hula performing at the event include:

Nā Pua O Kapi‘olani Hula Studio & Nāpili Kai Foundation, Kumu Hula Holoaumoku Ralar;

Hālau Hula Kauluokalā and Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero;

Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka and Kumu Hula Napua Silva;

Hālau Keola Aliʻi O Kekai and Kumu Hula Iola Balubar;

Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua and Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.































“Teaching our hula workshop this year is award winning Kumu Hula, Kamaka Kukona,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “It’s a very comfortable way to get your feet wet and learn hula without the pressure of commitment. ‘Mai hilahila, no be shame,’ come and learn.”

A free ʻUkulele Workshop taught by Jason Jerome of Lahaina Music takes place at 12 p.m. and a Hula Workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Times and locations for classes are subject to change without notice. Email will be mainly used for confirmation and updates. Reserve your workshop space by filling out the google form: https://forms.gle/cNZTERwzxRiFeBhW7

Kumu hula, “Aunty Emma” made it her mission to perpetuate hula and the Hawaiian culture so she created the Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival, which started in conjunction with Nā Mele O Maui, a choir contest among Maui County schools, grades K-12, and continues today.

Aunty Emma was one of the founders of Nā Mele and added on a hula festival in her name; but it was phased out in the early 90’s.

“We honor the renowned Emma Farden Sharpe, through a celebration of hula, ʻauana (new) and kahiko (old),” organizers said.

Event organizers extend a special mahalo to: County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, Maui Visitors Bureau, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Lahaina Town Action Committee, Best Western Pioneer Inn, Nā Pua O Kapiʻolani Hula Studio, Kathy Holoaumoku Ralar, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, ʻOhana Farden and Pacific Media Group – KPOA 93.5 FM

For more information about the festival check out the Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival Facebook page.