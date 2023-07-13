Update: 3:14 p.m., July 13, 2023

The Hāna Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.

Posted: 2:37 p.m., July 13, 2023

The eastbound lanes of Hāna Highway are closed from Wākea Ave. to Haleakalā Highway due to a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.