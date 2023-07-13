Maui News
Update/Open: Hāna Highway partial closure due to motor vehicle accident
Update: 3:14 p.m., July 13, 2023
The Hāna Highway is now OPEN in both directions. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.
Posted: 2:37 p.m., July 13, 2023
The eastbound lanes of Hāna Highway are closed from Wākea Ave. to Haleakalā Highway due to a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
