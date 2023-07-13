Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 05:45 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then return to background levels Friday through early next week as the south- southwest swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend. An upward trend is anticipated early next week due to a medium-period easterly swell arriving from Calvin. Details beyond this will highly depend on the exact track Calvin takes through or around the islands Tuesday through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.