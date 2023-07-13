Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 13, 2023

July 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:14 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 05:45 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up today, then return to background levels Friday through early next week as the south- southwest swell moves out. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend. An upward trend is anticipated early next week due to a medium-period easterly swell arriving from Calvin. Details beyond this will highly depend on the exact track Calvin takes through or around the islands Tuesday through midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Tropical Storm Calvin Forecast To Strengthen Into Hurricane On Thursday      2Red Placard Issued To Lahaina Restaurant Following Health Department Inspection      3Visitor Dies In Miscellaneous Accident On Maui      4Mauis Hotel Wailea Earns Top Ranking For Second Year In A Row On Travel Leisure List      5Dlnr Only Five ʻakikiki Left Chances Of Survival Are Slim      6Missing Person Woman Known To Frequent Kahului Last Seen July 3 2023