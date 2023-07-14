In Kahului, the average price per gallon is $4.81 according to AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. (File photo)

Gas price averages in Hawaiʻi dropped slightly in recent days, while the national average increased three cents over the last week according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.81 is one cent lower than last week, one cent higher than last month, and 94 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.70, which is two cents lower than last week. The average national price is $3.56, which is three cents higher than last Thursday.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.58 which is three cents lower than last week, six cents lower than last month, and 93 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.20, which is one cent lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 65 cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.76, which is the same as last week, one cent lower than last month, and 87 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

“Despite a strong summer travel season, gas prices in the state are slightly down and are expected to remain stable for the next few months,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “We still encourage consumers to aggressively shop around for the lowest gas price using a tool like the free AAA Mobile app.”