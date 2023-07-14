Maui Business

Gas prices drop slightly as summer travel demand remains strong

July 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

In Kahului, the average price per gallon is $4.81 according to AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. (File photo)

Gas price averages in Hawaiʻi dropped slightly in recent days, while the national average increased three cents over the last week according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.81 is one cent lower than last week, one cent higher than last month, and 94 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.70, which is two cents lower than last week. The average national price is $3.56, which is three cents higher than last Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.58 which is three cents lower than last week, six cents lower than last month, and 93 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.20, which is one cent lower than last week, three cents lower than last month, and 65 cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.76, which is the same as last week, one cent lower than last month, and 87 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Despite a strong summer travel season, gas prices in the state are slightly down and are expected to remain stable for the next few months,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “We still encourage consumers to aggressively shop around for the lowest gas price using a tool like the free AAA Mobile app.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Tropical Storm Calvin Forecast To Strengthen Into Hurricane On Thursday 2Calvin Becomes Third Hurricane Of Eastern Pacific Season 3Missing Person Woman Known To Frequent Kahului Last Seen July 3 2023 4Breaking South Mauis Kulanihakoʻi High School To Officially Open In August With A Temporary Certificate Of Occupancy 5No Tsunami Threat Following Preliminary 4 6 Earthquake Off Of Maui 6Hana Highway Partial Closure Due To Motor Vehicle Accident