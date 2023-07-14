Kūikawā, a Hawaiian trio comprised of Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakāne” Mattos, and Lukela Kanae. PC: courtesy

This month’s Hawaiian Music Series, presented by Lahaina Restoration Foundation, takes place on July 27 at 6 p.m. on the Baldwin Home Museum lawn, and features Hawaiian music group, Kūikawā.

Kūikawā is a Hawaiian trio comprised of Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland, James “Koakāne” Mattos, and Lukela Kanae. These three musicians met in 2016 during their studies at the Institute of Hawaiian Music of the University of Hawaiʻi.

Born and raised on Maui and avid fans of Hawaiian music, Koa, Lukela and Joshua formed a group and began to play their favorite songs inspired by their idols, Makaha Sons of Niʻihau and Brothers Cazimero. Putting their harmonies and own spin onto traditional classics and contemporary hits alike, they released their debut album Kūikawā in 2019.

“Kūikawā would like to express the importance of acknowledging and learning from ka wā ma mua (the past) to ensure a productive wā ma hope (future),” explained language professor of the University of Hawaiʻi, Dr. Papaikanï‘au Kai‘anui, on the website of the music trio.

This free concert is held on the last Thursday of every month and made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development.

The Hawaiian Music Series, now in its 15th year, offers free Hawaiian Music concerts under the stars to Lahaina community and visitors alike. The concerts are held on Baldwin Home Museum lawn, on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets.

“These evenings of music feature talented local musicians and, just steps away from award-winning restaurants and vibrant shops, create a perfect evening out in Lahaina town,” organizers said.

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn of the Baldwin Home Museum, since chairs are limited.

Paid parking is available on Dickenson Street, behind the Baldwin Home Museum. Parking fees support this community event, and all cultural activities, historic sites, and museums under the care of Lahaina Restoration Foundation.