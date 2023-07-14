Maui Now graphic

A Maui man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an elderly visitor in Makawao and driving the vehicle in the wrong direction on the Hāna Highway before crashing.

The man, later identified as Justin Feliciano, 31, remains in police custody with bail set at $145,000.

Feliciano was charged with: second degree robbery; first degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle; first degree theft; second degree assault; first degree negligent injury; collisions involving death/serious bodily injury; reckless driving; resisting arrest; and first degree terroristic threatening.

The charges stem from an incident reported at around 2:07 p.m. on July 13, in which Feliciano allegedly forcefully took keys to a silver 2017 Toyota Camry from an 88-year-old California woman in the 3600 block area of Baldwin Avenue in Makawao. Police say Feliciano, who is known to frequent the Kahului area, fled northbound on Baldwin Avenue in the Camry.

Several minutes later at approximately 2:15 p.m., Central Dispatch received a reckless driving complaint of a vehicle matching the stolen Camry, driving at a high rate of speed on Haleakalā Highway near Firebreak Road.

Dispatch then received multiple reports of a motor vehicle accident at 260 Hāna Highway in Kahului at approximately 2:19 p.m.

Police say they received reports that Feliciano was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Hāna Highway before colliding with a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla. Police received reports that the Camry became inoperable as a result of the collision, and Feliciano fled the scene on foot before police arrival.

At approximately 2:21 p.m., a Wailuku patrol officer arrived on scene. Shortly after, police say Feliciano returned to the scene and “approached the officer in an aggressive manner, making threats to have a firearm and making statements that he was going to shoot the officer.”

Fearing for public safety, the officer drew his firearm and ordered Feliciano to comply with his directions which Feliciano refused, according to department reports. Feliciano then started to advance toward the officer, making several attempts to grab the officer’s firearm, according to police. It was during this time that the officer was able to observe that Feliciano did not have a weapon and holstered his firearm.

Police say that with the assistance of bystanders and other responding officers, Feliciano was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The 88-year-old California woman was treated and released on the scene by medic personnel.

The operator of the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla, an 81-year-old Kula woman, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment of injuries sustained from the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.