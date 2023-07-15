Maui News

Wailea road closure at Kalai Waʻa Street due to brush fire

July 15, 2023, 5:50 PM HST
* Updated July 15, 6:07 PM
5:50 p.m., July 15, 2023

Kalai Waa Street in Wailea is closed from Wailea Mauka to Halapa due to a brush fire mauka of the road. No structures are involved or in danger at this time. Crews from the Maui police and fire departments are on scene.

