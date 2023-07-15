Maui News
Wailea road closure at Kalai Waʻa Street due to brush fire
5:50 p.m., July 15, 2023
Kalai Waa Street in Wailea is closed from Wailea Mauka to Halapa due to a brush fire mauka of the road. No structures are involved or in danger at this time. Crews from the Maui police and fire departments are on scene.
