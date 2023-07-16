Left to right: Sen. Mike Gabbard (Senate District 21), Rep. Diamond Garcia (House District 42), Gerry Majkut (Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company President), Chair Kali Watson, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya (Hawaiian Homes Commissioner), Mike Kamaka (Bowers+Kubota Consulting), Kahu Kordell Kekoa

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the start of construction at Ka‘uluokaha‘i Increment II-C in East Kapolei.

Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. will construct on-site infrastructure for Increment II-C, which will consist of 127 single-family residential lots across 23.9 acres. Each lot will be a minimum of 5,000 square feet.

“This dedication ceremony is not just about roads, pipes and structures; it is about creating pathways for dreams, building homes for families and fortifying the foundation of our community,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair Kali Watson. “It is also about transforming what once was an idea and vision into a reality. A place where the roots of our beautiful culture can grow deeper and our people can prosper.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The project is set to come in at $29,039,673. A combined $22,757,167 was appropriated by the legislature through SLH 2019, Act 40 and SLH 2020, Act 6. The Hawaiian Home Lands Trust funded the remaining $6,282,505.

Ka‘uluokaha‘i is a master-planned community being developed on a 404-acre parcel located on the ‘Ewa Plains, mauka of the ‘Ewa Villages Golf Course and east of Kualaka‘i Parkway. Within the community approximately 1,000 single-family house lots will be developed by DHHL.

Increment II-C is slated for completion in January 2025 with families to move in later that year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Formally referred to as East Kapolei II, the project’s name, Ka‘uluokaha‘i, tells the story of Kaha‘i, a Tahitian chief who brought the first ‘ulu tree to O‘ahu from Samoa. Kualaka‘i, the name of the north-south road, is a modification of Ka‘uluokaha‘i, the name of a fishing village at Nimitz Beach.