Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:04 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:41 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:16 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:41 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small southeast swell and background swell energy from the south-southwest should maintain small surf along exposed south facing shores today. Modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores this weekend due to the trade winds. An upward trend in surf is expected along east facing shores early this week due to the arrival of a medium-period easterly swell, which is being generated by the captured fetch associated with Tropical Storm Calvin. Based on the latest track and intensity, surf heights along east facing shores will reach the High Surf Advisory threshold for most islands starting from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Confidence is building for a brief period of warning level surf within a similar time period along east facing shores of the Big Island and possibly Maui. These surf impacts will heavily depend upon the intensity of Calvin as it moves through the Hawaii region.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.