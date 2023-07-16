Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 16, 2023

July 16, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:04 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:41 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:16 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:41 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small southeast swell and background swell energy from the south-southwest should maintain small surf along exposed south facing shores today. Modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores this weekend due to the trade winds. An upward trend in surf is expected along east facing shores early this week due to the arrival of a medium-period easterly swell, which is being generated by the captured fetch associated with Tropical Storm Calvin. Based on the latest track and intensity, surf heights along east facing shores will reach the High Surf Advisory threshold for most islands starting from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Confidence is building for a brief period of warning level surf within a similar time period along east facing shores of the Big Island and possibly Maui. These surf impacts will heavily depend upon the intensity of Calvin as it moves through the Hawaii region. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Tropical Storm Calvin Forecast To Strengthen Into Hurricane On Thursday      2Calvin Has Likely Peaked In Intensity Impacts For Hawaiʻi Could Include Wind Rain And Surf      3Man Arrested For Alleged Vehicle Theft Driving Against Traffic And Crashing On Hana Highway      4Calvin Intensifies Into A Major Category 3 Hurricane      5Breaking Kahului Airport To Get A New Tsa Checkpoint Thanks To 22m Federal Grant      6Missing Person Wailuku Man Last Seen July 10