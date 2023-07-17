Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 5-7 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:41 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:03 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:56 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise late Tuesday, then peak Tuesday night into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and moves through near or over the Big Island. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as Calvin begins to move away and dissipate south of the smaller islands. Heights may reach the advisory level Tuesday night through Wednesday for east facing shores, with warning level surf not out of question for the east facing shores of the Big Island. Small surf is expected elsewhere.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.