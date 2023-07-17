Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2023

July 17, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
5-7
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:41 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:03 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:56 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise late Tuesday, then peak Tuesday night into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and moves through near or over the Big Island. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as Calvin begins to move away and dissipate south of the smaller islands. Heights may reach the advisory level Tuesday night through Wednesday for east facing shores, with warning level surf not out of question for the east facing shores of the Big Island. Small surf is expected elsewhere. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Calvin Is Now A Tropical Storm Earliest Wind Impacts For Hawaiʻi Is Tuesday Afternoon      2Missing Person Wailuku Woman Last Seen July 15      3Potential Rainfall From Calvin Calls For 4 7 Inches On Big Island 1 4 Inches Elsewhere      4No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi After 7 3 Alaska Peninsula Earthquake      5Calvin Has Likely Peaked In Intensity Impacts For Hawaiʻi Could Include Wind Rain And Surf      6Tropical Storm Calvin Forecast To Strengthen Into Hurricane On Thursday