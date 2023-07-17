Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will quickly rise late Tuesday, then peak Tuesday night into Wednesday as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches and moves through near or over the Big Island. A downward trend is anticipated through the second half of the week as Calvin begins to move away and dissipate south of the smaller islands. Heights may reach the advisory level Tuesday night through Wednesday for east facing shores, with warning level surf not out of question for the east facing shores of the Big Island. Small surf is expected elsewhere.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com