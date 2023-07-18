Maui News

Nisei Veterans Memorial Center announces 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, Aug. 26

July 18, 2023, 8:45 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Golfers Jason Akamine, (left to right) Ken Morimoto and Chef Ben Marquez a playful moment during friendly competition in the inaugural Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Golf Tournament last year. This year’s tournament will benefit NVMC programs and be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Wailea Blue Golf Course.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will hold its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament beginning at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 26, 2023, at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. The entry deadline is Aug. 1, 2023.

“We’re looking forward to this fun-filled event, with great food, entertainment and more,” said tournament Co-Chair Jan Yokouchi. “We greatly appreciate the support of volunteers, community and sponsors.”

A shotgun start will be at 7:30 a.m. Check-in will be from 6 to 7 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The tournament entry fee is $400 per team and includes green and cart fees, a continental breakfast, bento lunch, on-the-course entertainment and food. Participants are eligible for prizes, including a closest to the hole contest.

To register as a participant, go online to nvmc.org/golf-signup/ or call the center at 808-244-6862.

A golfer gets set to tee off during the inaugural Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Golf Tournament last year at the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. Entry deadline is Aug. 1. To register, go online to nvmc.org/golf-signup/ or call 808-244-6862.
Golfers get ready to drive onto the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course during last year’s inaugural Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Golf Tournament. This year’s event at the Wailea Blue Golf Course will feature competition for teams of two players each, great food, entertainment and more.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that owns and manages an intergenerational campus on “Go For Broke Place” in Kahului. The property serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center, the NVMC Education Center and Archives. To learn more, visit nvmc.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Center also accepts tax-deductible donations. To donate, visit nvmc.org/support_us/donations.html

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Tropical Storm Calvin 920 Miles From Hawaiʻi Flood Watch Issued For Maui And Hawaiʻi Counties 2Body Found In Kula Identified As Makawao Man Two Arrested In Murder Investigation 3Mauis Ashley Takitani Leahey Joins Maui Land Pineapple Company 4Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Urges Public To Prepare For Calvin 5Calvin Is Now A Tropical Storm Earliest Wind Impacts For Hawaiʻi Is Tuesday Afternoon 6Potential Rainfall From Calvin Calls For 4 7 Inches On Big Island 1 4 Inches Elsewhere