Golfers Jason Akamine, (left to right) Ken Morimoto and Chef Ben Marquez a playful moment during friendly competition in the inaugural Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Golf Tournament last year. This year’s tournament will benefit NVMC programs and be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Wailea Blue Golf Course.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will hold its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament beginning at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 26, 2023, at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. The entry deadline is Aug. 1, 2023.

“We’re looking forward to this fun-filled event, with great food, entertainment and more,” said tournament Co-Chair Jan Yokouchi. “We greatly appreciate the support of volunteers, community and sponsors.”

A shotgun start will be at 7:30 a.m. Check-in will be from 6 to 7 a.m.

The tournament entry fee is $400 per team and includes green and cart fees, a continental breakfast, bento lunch, on-the-course entertainment and food. Participants are eligible for prizes, including a closest to the hole contest.

To register as a participant, go online to nvmc.org/golf-signup/ or call the center at 808-244-6862.

A golfer gets set to tee off during the inaugural Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Golf Tournament last year at the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course. Entry deadline is Aug. 1. To register, go online to nvmc.org/golf-signup/ or call 808-244-6862.

Golfers get ready to drive onto the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course during last year’s inaugural Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Golf Tournament. This year’s event at the Wailea Blue Golf Course will feature competition for teams of two players each, great food, entertainment and more.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that owns and manages an intergenerational campus on “Go For Broke Place” in Kahului. The property serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center, the NVMC Education Center and Archives. To learn more, visit nvmc.org.

The Center also accepts tax-deductible donations. To donate, visit nvmc.org/support_us/donations.html