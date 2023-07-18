Nisei Veterans Memorial Center announces 2nd Annual Golf Tournament, Aug. 26
The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will hold its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament beginning at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 26, 2023, at the Wailea Blue Golf Course. The entry deadline is Aug. 1, 2023.
“We’re looking forward to this fun-filled event, with great food, entertainment and more,” said tournament Co-Chair Jan Yokouchi. “We greatly appreciate the support of volunteers, community and sponsors.”
A shotgun start will be at 7:30 a.m. Check-in will be from 6 to 7 a.m.
The tournament entry fee is $400 per team and includes green and cart fees, a continental breakfast, bento lunch, on-the-course entertainment and food. Participants are eligible for prizes, including a closest to the hole contest.
To register as a participant, go online to nvmc.org/golf-signup/ or call the center at 808-244-6862.
The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that owns and manages an intergenerational campus on “Go For Broke Place” in Kahului. The property serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center, the NVMC Education Center and Archives. To learn more, visit nvmc.org.
The Center also accepts tax-deductible donations. To donate, visit nvmc.org/support_us/donations.html