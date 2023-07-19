Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|10-15
|8-12
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds 30 to 35 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Warning level surf generated by Calvin has peaked and will trend down through this afternoon. The High Surf Advisory will continue for east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu through this afternoon, but may need to be extended as the swell propagates north through the island chain. Even though low tide will coincide with the peak surf heights, minor overwash and erosion can occur for exposed low- lying coastal areas, especially through the morning hours. South facing shores will see a slight bump in surf as the fetch from the east side of Calvin generates a small, short period south swell through tonight. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the knee to thigh range for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com