Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 10-15 8-12 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds Windy. East winds 30 to 35 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:51 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:54 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:11 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:55 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Warning level surf generated by Calvin has peaked and will trend down through this afternoon. The High Surf Advisory will continue for east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu through this afternoon, but may need to be extended as the swell propagates north through the island chain. Even though low tide will coincide with the peak surf heights, minor overwash and erosion can occur for exposed low- lying coastal areas, especially through the morning hours. South facing shores will see a slight bump in surf as the fetch from the east side of Calvin generates a small, short period south swell through tonight. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the knee to thigh range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.