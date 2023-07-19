Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
10-15
8-12
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds 30 to 35 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:51 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:54 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:11 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:23 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Warning level surf generated by Calvin has peaked and will trend down through this afternoon. The High Surf Advisory will continue for east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu through this afternoon, but may need to be extended as the swell propagates north through the island chain. Even though low tide will coincide with the peak surf heights, minor overwash and erosion can occur for exposed low- lying coastal areas, especially through the morning hours. South facing shores will see a slight bump in surf as the fetch from the east side of Calvin generates a small, short period south swell through tonight. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the knee to thigh range for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
