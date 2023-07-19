This week on Maui, Grammy-nominated Elele Tiana has returned from a mainland tour to perform her tropical island vibe music at Ocean Organic Vodka. Also performing on Maui is rising star Eric Gilliom in his popular one-man comedy show “White Hawaiian,” Mick Fleetwood’s up and coming blues concert, and the award-winning play by Lee Cataluna, “Folks You Meet At Longs Drugs.”

Check out the Top 20 list below.

No. 1 – Grammy nominated Elele Tiana at Ocean Organic Vodka (July 25 & 26, Kula)

Grammy nominated Elele Tiana

Grammy nominated Elele Tiana performs progressive tropical island vibe style music at The Point Café at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm & Distillery on July 25 and 26 from at 5 to 7 p.m. Tiana recently returned from touring the U.S. mainland. Here’s her song “Freedom.” The music is free and comes with a majestic view of the Central Valley. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com

The weekly schedule at Organic Vodka Ocean:

July 20: Master guitarist and Nā Hōkū nominee Matt Del Olmo, performing folk, blue grass, rock, country and island grooves.

July 21: Jason Arcilla who has played at Fleetwood’s performs island-style grooves.

July 22: Three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Kevin Brown

July 23: Nā Hōkū nominee and Shem Kahawaii performs Hawaiian Island-style music.

July 24: Nā Hōkū nominee and falsetto CJ Boom Helekahi performs Hawaiian style music.

No. 2 – Grammy winner George Kahumoku with guitarist Stephen Inglis at Slack Key Show (July 26, Napili)

Grammy winning slack key master George Kahumoku Jr is hosting a Slack Key Show, with his traditional style of Hawaiian music on his signature 12-string slack key guitar, on July 26 at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort. The show also features Stephen Inglis, one of Hawaiʻi’s great slack key guitar singer-songwriters, who is versed in Hawaiian history and music traditions.

Inglis sometimes applies his slack key skills in the folk genre, making interesting interpretations of Dylan and Grateful Dead songs, including “Sugaree.” For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 3 Popular comedy White Hawaiian is back (July 21-23, Kihei)

Multi-talented actor-singer Eric Gilliom returns with his sell-out dramatic comedy “White Hawaiian” at the ProArts Playhouse on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Gilliom presents a multi-generational family tribute with hilarious stories of his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots and his TV, film and Broadway roles. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 4 – Jazz Maui presents The Jazz All Stars in Lahaina (July 23, Lahaina)

Drummer Paul Marchetti

The Jazz All Stars — a quartet featuring Paul Marchetti on drums and percussions, saxophonist John Zangrando, keyboardist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson — will perform at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Marchetti has appeared on national television and recorded with Mick Fleetwood, Walter Becker, Michael McDonald and Michael Bublé. Zangrando has recorded with a number of artists, including George Benson, Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight. Johnstone has shared the stage with Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, John Mayall, Pat Simmons and Steven Tyler. Marcus Johnson has recorded with the Fifth Dimension, Bublé, Willie K and Amy Hanaiali’i.

Ticket proceeds go to Jazz Maui, a branch of the nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group, providing educational music workshops for Maui school students. For more information, including tickets, go to JazzMaui.org

No. 5 – Lee Cataluna’s play “Folks You Meet at Longs Drugs” at the MACC (July 22-23, Kahului)

Maui born playwright Lee Cataluna presents her award-winning play “Folks You Meet At Longs Drugs” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The play turned book received the Elliot Cades Award for literature.

It’s raucous monologues with a wild range of characters from a lip gloss smacking hickey-necked teenager to a pickled-mango-craving happy mom. The play premiered at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2003 in Honolulu. The show is not suitable for all ages. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected].

No. 6 – O’Bon Dance in Pāʻia (July 21 & 22, Makawao)

Maui Taiko performing Fukushima Ondo while obon dancers join in during a past “Kick Off” event. PC: 20th Annual Maui Matsuri

A Bon Dance takes place at Makawao Hongwanji Mission at 1074 Makawao Avenue on Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. It is part of seasonal observance and admission is free.

During bon dances, Japanese and other Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife. The celebration is a mixture of Hawaii influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 808-572-7229.

No. 7 – Musical farce Something Rotten (July 21, 22, 23, Wailuku)

With high praise, the musical farce “Something Rotten” continues at the ʻĪao Theater on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Time Out New York said it’s the “funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.” It’s 1590 during the Renaissance, and brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The answer — a the world’s very first musical. Kula theatrical producer Vinnie Linares describes the music stage production as “highly amusing” and “magical.” Tickets at MauiOnstage.com

No. 8 – Mark Johnstone & Friends at Sunday Jazz Brunch(July 23, Pāʻia)

Mark Johnstone

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone & Friends perform at Sunday Jazz Brunch at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band and The Island Rumors Band.

Johnstone has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, John Mayall, Michael MaConald and Alice Cooper. For more information, call the restaurant, located next to the old Charlie’s Restaurant, at 808-579-3111.

No. 9 – Magic Show at Mulligans featuring Brenton Keith (July 20, Wailea)

Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks

Brenton Keith and his Bag O’ Tricks, a family friendly magic show, will take place at Mulligans On The Blue on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to Mulligans On The Blue.

No. 10 – Sheryl Renee’s tribute to musical icons (July 26, Kīhei)

Sheryl Renee performs songs by renown musical icons including Burt Bacharach at the ProArts Playhouse on July 26 at 7 p.m. She’s accompanied by composer-guitarist Michal Ferenci.

Renee, described as the “Lady with the Golden Voice,” has done a number of “Salutes to the Legends.” For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

No. 11 – Hui Noeau art exhibit continues (through July 21, Makawao)

Hui Noeau continues its art exhibition “Beneath the Surface: Marine Life of Hawaiʻi” through Friday. The exhibit is a community art exhibition celebrating marine biodiversity. Hui No‘eau collaborated with Gar Waterman, the Hui’s 2023 Artist in Residence, to engage the community in the discovery, celebration and conservation of Hawai‘i’s marine ecosystems.

This exhibition includes Waterman’s nudibranch sculpture, dynamic artwork created by Maui’s school children, and works of marine-themed art created by local artists. The Hui at 2841 Baldwin Ave. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

No. 12- Music acts at Fleetwood’s on Front Street (July 20–21, Lahaina)

Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant on Front Street features The House Shakers and members of his Grammy nominated House of Rumors band including bassist-singer Lenny Castellanos on Thursday and Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. On another stage, the Pohai Band performs island soul and classic rock on Wednesday, and the Hawaii island-style Levi Poasa performs acoustic rock, folk and blues on Friday.

Gretchen Rhodes

Don’t miss a special concert with Mick himself and his Grammy nominated House of Rumours Blues Band on Aug. 15 and 16, featuring blues singer Gretchen Rhodes. For more information, go to Fleetwood’s or call 808-669-6425.

No. 13 – Fiesta Saturday at da Maui Playground (July 22, Māʻalaea)

DJ Jamn J

DJ Jamn J and DJ Stylz present the “ultimate Latin vibe” in Fiesta Saturday at da Maui Playground. Dance to a variety of Latin sounds, including salsa and bachata., reggaeton, rock en espanol and cambia.

Jose “Jamn J” Castro was born and raised in Los Angeles, where his passion for music came at an early age, getting involved with dance clubs and competitions, which later turned into a DJ career.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

No. 14 – Blue Diamonds Trio at Diamonds (July 23, Kīhei)

Blue Diamonds Trio performs Sunday in Kihei.

The Blue Diamonds Trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill at Azeka Place Shopping Center Mauka in Kīhei on Sunday during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon.

The trio includes Gordon Samuelson on the saxophone, drummer Pete Atkins and and keyboardist Ken Stover. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

No. 15 – Lonely Hearts-Beatles Tribute at Mulligans on the Blue (July 21, Wailea)

Come “Twist and Shout” to live music inspired by the Beatles music era at Mulligans On The Blue on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans On The Blue.

No. 16 – Lahaina Art Society fair (July 21-22, Lahaina)

Feather artist Ellen Levinsky is among a number of Maui artists exhibiting their works outside Lahaina Cannery Mall.

The Lahaina Arts Society fair will takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Society members display their artistic works, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art and photography.

The society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, go to Lahaina Cannery Mall or call 808-661-0111.

No. 17 – Latin Nights at Heritage Hall (July 21, Pāʻia)

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia on Friday at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m.

Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

No. – 18 Upcountry Farmers Market (July 22, Kula)

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Longs Drugs on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants and trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, and exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 19 – David Fraser at Coffee Attic (July 19, Wailuku)

Singer-pianist David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information about other music, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

No. 20 – Historic Sugar Museum tours (by reservation, Kahului)

Tours of historic sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese and Filipino.

Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Coming up Fast: Iliza Shlesinger coming to Maui (July 27, Kahului)

Comedian Iliza Schlesinger

Award-winning comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s “Hard Feelings Tour” will stop at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

In 2022, Netflix released her 6th stand-up special “Hot Forever” and her second book, “All things Aside” was published. She’s is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Her specials include “Unveiled,” “Confirmed Kills,” “Freezing Hot,” and “War Paint.” For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected].

