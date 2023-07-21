Crime Statistics

Deputy Sheriffs arrest two individuals on extradition warrants out of other states

July 21, 2023, 9:27 AM HST
Anthony Springs (left); and Bo Zhao (right). PC: Department of Public Safety

In unrelated incidents, Deputy Sheriffs arrested two individuals in Honolulu this week on extradition warrants out of other states.

Deputies on Oʻahu assigned to the Sheriff Division Airport Section arrested 34-year-old Anthony Springs Monday on an extradition warrant out of Polk County, Florida, for failure to appear in court. Springs is wanted for charges including Sexual Battery of a Minor, Electronic Enticement of a Minor and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device. He was arrested after deputy sheriffs stopped him for crossing against a red light at Ohohia Street, in the airport industrial area. A subsequent ID check revealed the warrant.

In an unrelated matter, Oʻahu Sheriffs with the Airport Section arrested Bo Zhao, 50, after he arrived in Honolulu on a flight from Korea Monday. US Customs and Border Protection agents flagged his name in their system for having a full extradition warrant out of South McHenry County, Illinois, for outstanding charges including Grand Larceny Theft and a Probation Violation. 

“Thanks to the deputies’ good law enforcement work, they were able to take two wanted fugitives off the streets of Honolulu,” said PSD Director Tommy Johnson in a department press release.

The cases were turned over to the Department of the Attorney General. Both individuals have extradition hearing scheduled this morning in First Circuit Court.

