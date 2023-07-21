Maui News

Hearing begins on planned mosquito release to control avian malaria in effort to save native birds

July 21, 2023, 2:10 PM HST
* Updated July 21, 2:52 PM
  First Circuit Court Hearing on Maui IIT Environmental Assessment. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
A hearing got underway Friday on a challenge to the state’s planned use of mosquitoes to control avian malaria that is impacting native bird populations. 

Hawaiʻi United and Tina Lia filed a motion for a Temporary Restraining Order against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order the state not to release incompatible male mosquitoes and any lab-reared Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes in East Maui.

The state and multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes have proposed using the Incompatible Insect Technique to control mosquito populations that are largely responsible for transmitting avian malaria—which is the primary cause of extinction of three species of native Hawaiian honeycreeper birds.

Dr. Lorrin Pang, an expert on disease vector and Tina Lia have testified on behalf of the plaintiffs. The plaintiffs are not calling any more witnesses and the state will begin presenting its case this afternoon.

  First Circuit Court Hearing on Maui IIT Environmental Assessment. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
