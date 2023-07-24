Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke. Bills signed into law (7.3.23) seek to facilitate teacher housing, computer science curriculum, Pre-K facilities. PC: Office of the Governor.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke is traveling to Renton, Washington from Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 26 to attend the Unlocking Pathways Regional Summit. The career pathways conference is co-hosted by the US Department of Education Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, US Department of Transportation, and Jobs for the Future.

The summit is an opportunity to hear from experts about construction and infrastructure technical career pathways, learn how states can leverage federal funds to advance education-to-workforce strategies, and collaborate with counterparts in other states across the western United States.

Lt. Gov. Luke will lead the Hawaiʻi delegation of K-12, higher education, and workforce leaders.

Included in the Hawaiʻi delegation are the following individuals:

Ed Sniffen, Director, Department of Transportation

Jade Butay, Director, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

David Lassner, President, University of Hawaiʻi

Bennette Misalucha, Executive Director, State Workforce Development Council

Angela Jackson, Associate Director, P-20 & GEAR UP Hawaiʻi Project Director

Wanelle Kaneshiro, Director, Workforce Development Branch at the Hawaiʻi Department of Education