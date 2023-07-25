Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Background file photo by Rodney S. Yap.

The official bracket for the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational college basketball tournament has been released. This year marks the event’s 40th anniversary, and takes place Nov. 20-22, 2023 at the Lahaina Civic Center on Maui.

Monday’s matchups will feature Tennessee squaring off against Syracuse, and Purdue taking on Gonzaga in the morning session. In the afternoon section of the bracket, Kansas will face host Chaminade, followed by UCLA and Marquette going head-to-head in the nightcap.

All 12 games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, and also available on the ESPN app.

“This year’s Maui Jim Maui Invitational field is one of the most celebrated and special groups of teams we have put together in the 40 year history of this Tournament,” said Dave Odom, Tournament Chairman. “This field has the potential of producing multiple NCAA teams come March, and we could not be more excited about the programs and talent that will pack the Lahaina Civic Center this year. It’s definitely going to be a can’t-miss showdown for fans on-island and tuning in from home.”

Combined, the eight teams boast 259 NCAA Tournament appearances, 17 NCAA Tournament championship titles, and two AP Coach of the Year award winners – Mark Few (2017) and Bill Self (2009, 2016).

Seven of the 2023 participants are ranked in the top 45 of all-time winningest schools, with six of the teams advancing to the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament, earning at least a four seed. Gonzaga made it all the way to the Elite Eight, while Tennessee and UCLA earned a spot in the Sweet 16.

Five of the 2023 Maui teams won their conference’s regular season titles last season after spending multiple weeks in the top 25 national rankings throughout the year. Additionally, four of the eight programs are returning Maui Jim Maui Invitational Champions, most recently Gonzaga in 2018 and Kansas in 2019 and 2015.

This year’s event will also feature the reigning 2023 National Player of the Year, Zach Edey (Purdue), along with one of the nation’s top transfers – Kansas center Hunter Dickinson. Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga) will be making his second-straight Maui appearance after transfering from Creighton, last year’s runner-up to Arizona, for his final year of eligibility.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of this event, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and its partners are making a trip to witness the ‘Maui Magic’ possible through the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Fan Sweepstakes. One lucky fan and a guest will receive two All-Tournament tickets, two Stadium Club hospitality passes, a five-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, 160,000 HawaiianMiles from Hawaiian Airlines, a gift card good for two pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses and an exclusive tour and lunch at Maui Brewing Company. The sweepstakes runs from July 20 to Aug. 20, 2023. To enter, or to view the complete list of rules and regulations, fans must visit mauiinvitational.com/sweepstakes.

Limited Booster ticket-only packages will go on sale Aug. 8, and local fans will continue to receive their special Kamaʻāina ticket rate, which will go on sale at on July 28. Each ticket option will be available online only starting at 10 a.m. Hawaiʻi time/3 p.m. Eastern.

For details on tickets and general information on this year’s Tournament, visit mauiinivitational.com.