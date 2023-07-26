Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:10 AM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 03:14 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant incoming swell will allow for the continuance of small surf along all shores. Small, medium to slightly longer period southern swells will support small surf along many south-facing shores. A storm passing around New Zealand through mid week may push a small, long period southwest south swell far enough north to slightly lift south-facing shore surf by another foot early next week. A nice long fetch of upstream fresh trade flow will keep small and choppy surf in place along eastern exposures for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.