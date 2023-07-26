Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:10 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:14 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant incoming swell will allow for the continuance of small surf along all shores. Small, medium to slightly longer period southern swells will support small surf along many south-facing shores. A storm passing around New Zealand through mid week may push a small, long period southwest south swell far enough north to slightly lift south-facing shore surf by another foot early next week. A nice long fetch of upstream fresh trade flow will keep small and choppy surf in place along eastern exposures for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
