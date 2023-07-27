Maui Surf Forecast for July 27, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small south and southwest swells will produce small, background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A small, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a bump in surf heights along south facing shores early next week. The trade winds will maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com