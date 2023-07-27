Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 12:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:18 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small south and southwest swells will produce small, background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A small, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a bump in surf heights along south facing shores early next week. The trade winds will maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.