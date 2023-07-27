Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 27, 2023

July 27, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 12:06 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:18 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected through this weekend. A mix of small south and southwest swells will produce small, background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. A small, long-period southwest swell arriving Sunday may produce a bump in surf heights along south facing shores early next week. The trade winds will maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
