Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents two free nights under the stars in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion with two Starry Night Cinema screenings Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19. Showing Friday night will be The Mitchells vs. the Machines and on Saturday, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with no advance registration needed.

The Mitchells Vs The Machines

This edition of Starry Night Cinema is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center with the support from the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development.

Film attendees should bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and spread out on the A&B Amphitheater lawn for the film screening. Attendees can arrive early and enjoy live preshow musical entertainment plus a free keiki art activity.

Food and beverages from local food trucks will be available. If the weather is inclement, the films will still be shown in Castle Theater; seating is first come/first seated. No coolers or outside food/beverages including bottled water allowed.

The Mitchells vs The Machines: Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her first year at film school. But their plans to bond as a family soon get interrupted when the world’s electronic devices come to life to stage an uprising. With help from two friendly robots, the Mitchells must now come together to save one another — and the planet — from the new technological revolution. Created by Sony Pictures Animation division, it was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards, the 75th British Academy Film Awards & the 94th Academy Awards.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour 54 minutes.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

This 2023 Academy Award nominated film is about Marcel an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a new mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour 29 minutes.