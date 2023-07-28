Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 12:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 05:16 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:24 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected through this weekend. Small, medium-period south and southwest swells will produce small surf along south facing shores this morning. Surf will eventually return to tiny background levels heading into the weekend. Forerunners from a small, long-period southwest swell arriving late Sunday will produce a bump in surf along south facing shores early next week. The breezy trade winds will maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
