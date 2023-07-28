Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 05:16 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected through this weekend. Small, medium-period south and southwest swells will produce small surf along south facing shores this morning. Surf will eventually return to tiny background levels heading into the weekend. Forerunners from a small, long-period southwest swell arriving late Sunday will produce a bump in surf along south facing shores early next week. The breezy trade winds will maintain modest, choppy surf along east facing shores through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.