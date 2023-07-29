Maui News

Central Maui Little League senior team advances in Senior League World Series

July 29, 2023, 4:12 PM HST
* Updated July 29, 4:26 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Central Maui Little League senior team. PC: Senior League Baseball World Series Facebook page

The Central Maui Little League senior team advances to Game 6 of the Senior League World Series tournament after defeating Weslaco, Texas 11-2 in Game 1 early Saturday morning.

The Maui boys take on the East Division winners,  Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League, of N.J. in Game 6, set for 12 p.m. ET (6 a.m. HST) on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The East vs. West game will be carried on ESPN+.

The World Series tournament is taking place at J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, S.C.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui team earned a spot in the tournament after securing the West Regional title in a 6-0 win over Oakland on Wednesday. 

They are three wins away from a US title matchup, which will take place on Aug. 4. The winners of the international and US titles will advance to the World Series championship match, scheduled for Aug. 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Peacefully Resolve Barricade Situation Heavy Police Swat Presence Near Maui Lani 2Bicyclist Dies In Motor Vehicle Collision On Pulehu Road In Kahului 3Missing Washington Woman Reported Missing After Extending Stay On Maui 4Outrigger Finalizes Acquisition Of Kaʻanapali Beach Hotel Welcomes Maui Brewing Co Restaurant This Summer 5Maui Man Pleads Not Guilty To Second Degree Murder Trial Set For Nov 27 6Lt Gov Sylvia Luke Visits Wailuku Elementary As Public Preschool Prepares To Open