Central Maui Little League senior team. PC: Senior League Baseball World Series Facebook page

The Central Maui Little League senior team advances to Game 6 of the Senior League World Series tournament after defeating Weslaco, Texas 11-2 in Game 1 early Saturday morning.

The Maui boys take on the East Division winners, Cherry Hill Atlantic Little League, of N.J. in Game 6, set for 12 p.m. ET (6 a.m. HST) on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The East vs. West game will be carried on ESPN+.

The World Series tournament is taking place at J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex in Easley, S.C.

The Maui team earned a spot in the tournament after securing the West Regional title in a 6-0 win over Oakland on Wednesday.

They are three wins away from a US title matchup, which will take place on Aug. 4. The winners of the international and US titles will advance to the World Series championship match, scheduled for Aug. 5, 2023.