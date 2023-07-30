Pacific Resource Partnership.

Pacific Resource Partnership, in collaboration with the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters, announces a new mentorship program that will help men and women gain the skills and instruction they need to become journey-level carpenters as they complete their apprenticeship training in carpentry, drywall, and millwright.

The mentorship program connects journey-level carpenters with individuals who are completing their paid apprenticeships through the Hawai‘i Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund, which spans four years and allows them to acquire the training and education they need to graduate as full journeymen and journeywomen.

Journey-level carpenters who take on the role of mentor will earn a monthly stipend of $100 as they provide counsel to apprentices who have questions or need advice about their training. The mentorship program officially kicked off Saturday with an all-day conference at the Sheraton Waikīkī that was attended by members of the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters from across the state.

“Many young people are unaware that a career in the trades is not only an option, but actually allows them to thrive in Hawai‘i by earning good middle-class wages,” said Ron Taketa, executive secretary treasurer of the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters. “The new mentorship program is designed to help young apprentices successfully complete their training as they work to graduate as journey-level carpenters where they can make six figure salaries to support themselves and their families.”

Journey-level mentors are assigned three to five apprentices and are required to maintain regular contact with these individuals while answering any questions they may have about their training. The mentors also assist the apprentices in learning about the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters and involve them in union meetings and other important gatherings.

Hawai‘i has the sixth oldest construction workforce in the nation at an average age of 44, so encouraging young apprentices to successfully finish their training promotes the timely completion of critical new infrastructure, which includes much-needed housing, according to program leaders.

“A dynamic community is driven by new and improved infrastructure, but the only way to accomplish this goal is to have a workforce that remains vibrant and available,” said Pacific Resource Partnership Interim Executive Director Kyle Chock. “The mentorship program helps ensure our apprentices complete their training by receiving advice from a trusted journey-level carpenter, which ultimately benefits them financially and helps sustain Hawaiʻi’s construction workforce for the foreseeable future.”

Individuals who are interested in becoming an apprentice through the Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund can find out more information and how to apply by going to the following link: hicarpenterstraining.com.