Maui News
Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi to close Aug. 1-7, 2023, for upgrade
A
A
A
Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi will be closed Aug 1-7, 2023, for the installation of a new salt chlorine system.
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement, saying the facility will reopen Aug. 8 during regular hours.
Cooke Memorial Pool is located at 220 Kolapa Place in Kaunakakai.
For general county Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments