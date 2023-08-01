Listen to this Article 1 minute

Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi will be closed Aug 1-7, 2023, for the installation of a new salt chlorine system.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement, saying the facility will reopen Aug. 8 during regular hours.

Cooke Memorial Pool is located at 220 Kolapa Place in Kaunakakai.

For general county Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

