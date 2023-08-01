Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will continue into the weekend due to the trade winds upstream of the islands. South facing shores are seeing a bump as a long period southwest (210-220 degree) swell arrives in the islands. This swell is expected to peak later today, and then subside through Friday. Models suggest another long period swell (220 degree) will arrive late in the weekend, with another long period swell possible next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com