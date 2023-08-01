Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:43 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 09:48 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:16 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:28 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will continue into the weekend due to the trade winds upstream of the islands. South facing shores are seeing a bump as a long period southwest (210-220 degree) swell arrives in the islands. This swell is expected to peak later today, and then subside through Friday. Models suggest another long period swell (220 degree) will arrive late in the weekend, with another long period swell possible next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.