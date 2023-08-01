Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2023

August 1, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:43 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:48 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:16 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:28 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will continue into the weekend due to the trade winds upstream of the islands. South facing shores are seeing a bump as a long period southwest (210-220 degree) swell arrives in the islands. This swell is expected to peak later today, and then subside through Friday. Models suggest another long period swell (220 degree) will arrive late in the weekend, with another long period swell possible next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
