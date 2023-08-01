Update: 8 p.m., Aug. 1, 2023

Crews from Hawaiian Electric Company continue work to repair downed power lines that were damaged Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on the equipment in Makawao. HECO advises that customers will remain without power until crews complete repairs.

The outage was reported at around 4 p.m. when a fallen tree fell on power lines and knocked out power to an estimated 6,000 customers in Upcountry and East Maui. Areas impacted include: Makawao, Haʻikū, Hāna, Pukalani and Lower Kula.

Update: 6:40 p.m., Aug. 1, 2023

Power has been restored to some customers, according to an update provided by Hawaiian Electric Company. Crews continue working on repairs to downed power lines before restoring power to remaining customers.

Update: 4:40 p.m. Aug. 1, 2023

An estimated 6,000 customers remain without power in the Upcountry and East Maui areas of Makawao, Haʻikū, Hāna, Pukalani and Lower Kula. The outage was caused by a large fallen tree on power lines. The incident occurred along Makawao Ave. earlier this afternoon.

Update: 4 p.m. Aug. 1, 2023

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage currently affecting customers in parts of Upcountry and East Maui, including Haʻikū. The cause of the outage is being confirmed.