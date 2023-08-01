PC: Maui Emergency Management Agency

A second test was conducted Tuesday of the statewide outdoor warning siren system due to a faulty first test. The first regularly scheduled monthly test was conducted at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the second test done at 11:52 a.m. at the request of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There was no emergency.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency apologized for any confusion the second test may have caused.