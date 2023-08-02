Trista Speer, appointed as 2nd Deputy Director for the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. joined the Department of Human Services today in announcing the appointment of Trista Speer to serve as the 2nd Deputy Director for the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services, where she joins Director Cathy Betts, and Deputy Director Joseph Campos II in their respective leadership roles.

“Trista brings a breadth of experience across multiple disciplines that will complement the DHS mission through her commitment to children and families and her expertise as a legal practitioner,” said Cathy Betts, director of the Department of Human Services. “She has a strong background in juvenile justice and child welfare systems, human trafficking, and investigation practices. Most importantly, Trista brings a deep commitment to creating community safety and well-being, and a sense of empathy for the critical work the department provides.”

Most recently, Speer served as a Deputy Attorney General in the Public Safety Division of Hawai‘i’s Department of the Attorney General, where her practice involved serving as an attorney advisor for the Department of Public Safety and Department of Law Enforcement, as well as representing DPS and the state of Hawai‘i in various litigation matters.

Prior to her time at the AG’s office, Speer spent most of her career as a Deputy District Attorney in various parts of Oregon. As a career prosecutor, Speer specialized in handling child welfare and juvenile delinquency matters, as well as major crimes involving human trafficking, violent felonies, and sex abuse crimes, with a proactive and trauma-informed approach with both adult and minor victims.

Speer also worked at a large law firm in Portland, Oregon in its complex commercial litigation group, focusing on areas such as eminent domain, construction defect, and mortgage-backed securities fraud.

Speer said, “I am honored to join the DHS team and I extend my sincerest appreciation to Director Betts for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue to protect the most vulnerable children, families, and individuals in our community, through an innovative, holistic and compassionate approach to empower our young people and families to thrive.”