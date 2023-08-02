Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 02, 2023

August 2, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:28 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:21 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:12 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small long period southwest swell has leveled off as a second pulse from the southwest is expected to arrive today keeping surf heights elevated through Thursday before steadily declining into the weekend. Choppy surf will remain along east facing shores before slightly declining by the end of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
