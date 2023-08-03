In 2022, Maui Waena School won the first place prize in the KeikiCo Contest – Middle School division.

American Savings Bank announced the return of its Bank for Education KeikiCo Contest, an annual business plan competition that empowers young entrepreneurs with financial education and offers student teams a chance to win up to $25,000 for their school.

The KeikiCo Contest returns for its sixth year, following a successful 2022 competition, which drew participation from nearly 400 students in grades 3 to 12.

In 2022, Maui Waena School out of Kahului, Maui, won the first place prize in the KeikiCo Contest – Middle School division for its “Sea Glam” business plan. The project sought to use fragments of sea glass that washes up along island shores to make jewelry, with a portion of proceeds from sales to benefit the Ocean Conservancy.

“Our KeikiCo Contest never fails to amaze us with the incredible talent displayed by Hawaii’s young leaders,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at ASB. “Their dedication, innovation, imagination and creativity fill us with hope for a brighter future. At ASB, we are committed to providing financial education resources and opportunities to empower young entrepreneurs in building a stronger and more diverse Hawaiʻi. Together, we can drive positive impact for generations to come.”

About ASB’s KeikiCo Contest

The KeikiCo Contest, launched in 2015 and now held annually due to popular demand, inspires young innovators, dreamers and visionaries to think creatively and contribute positively to the community. Students in grades 3 to 12 are invited to form teams of two to five members and submit their business plan ideas to a distinguished panel of judges for a chance to win up to $25,000 for their school communities.

Teachers and advisors will receive a video curriculum, worksheets, mentorship and online resources to further empower students. Through this competition, ASB remains committed to providing valuable financial education resources and a platform for young leaders to flourish, cultivating a stronger and more diversified economy.

ASB presents 1st and 2nd place awards in three divisions – elementary, middle and high school – along with the coveted People’s Choice award for each division, determined through public voting on video entries, and special mentions to commend exceptional out-of-the-box ideas. As a bonus, students of first place teams receive a bonus cash prize of up to $500 to invest in their future education or business idea.

Beyond the competition, KeikiCo winners receive exclusive membership to ASB’s Bank for Education Ohana, granting access to invaluable perks, including opportunities to apply for grants, volunteer service support from ASB teammates, priority consideration for scholarships and internships and participation in special events with distinguished guests like NASA astronauts and Olympic athletes.

Student Teams Are Invited to Apply by Aug. 11

Teachers and school administrators are encouraged to rally their students and sign up for the KeikiCo Contest. The competition is open to the first 60 schools that submit a School Registration Form.

Important Contest Dates

Aug. 11: Registration deadline

Registration deadline Aug. 14: Contest begins

Contest begins Oct. 30, 5 p.m.: Deadline to submit business plans, video pitches and waivers

Deadline to submit business plans, video pitches and waivers Nov. 20 – Dec. 1: People’s Choice voting

People’s Choice voting Dec. 4: Winners notified

Winners notified Dec. 7 – 21: Award ceremonies

In 2022, ASB awarded more than $140,000 to 21 teams from nine local schools. Since its inception in 2010, the Bank for Education program has contributed over $1.6 million to local schools, showcasing ASB’s commitment to enhancing education, bringing real impact to the community and uplifting Hawaii’s economic development.

To sign up for the competition and learn more about ASB’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and financial education, visit www.asbhawaii.com/keikico.