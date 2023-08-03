Maui News

Council member Paltin to host Lahaina town hall Aug. 10

August 3, 2023, 2:46 PM HST
Council member Tamara Paltin will host a town hall Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall to discuss ongoing projects in West Maui.

She said representatives from the administration—including the departments of Planning, Management, Parks and Recreation, Police and Public Works—will attend to provide project updates.

“The goal is to create safe spaces for our residents to enjoy recreational activities and make sure we are doing our part to mālama ʻāina,” said Paltin, who holds the seat for the West Maui residency area. “This town hall gives us an opportunity to work with the administration to identify the objectives of our community and how to meet them.”

The meeting will include updates on the West Maui Greenway, improvements to Honokōwai Playground and Lahaina Recreation Center and land maintenance of county land along Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The West Maui Greenway project is a proposed multiuse trail that would replace the abandoned cane haul road. The trail could alleviate traffic by providing an alternative route for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to Paltin.

The departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation will work collaboratively to oversee the West Maui Greenway project.

This event will be held in person at 1840 Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

For more information, contact Paltin’s office at [email protected] or 808-270-5504.

