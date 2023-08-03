Maui firefighters douse boat fire at Māʻalaea Harbor
Maui firefighters responded to an early morning alarm regarding a boat fire at Māʻalaea Harbor on Thursday.
The incident was reported at 3:55 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2023.
Personnel arrived on scene to find a large catamaran type vessel fully involved.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and confirmed that no one was on board.
Damages were estimated at $8,000, according to Maui Fire Department officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Units responding to the scene included: Engine 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, and personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The incident concluded at 6:39 a.m.