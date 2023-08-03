Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 03, 2023

August 3, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:12 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 10:55 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:55 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, long-period southwest swell will keep surf heights elevated through tonight, then decline into the weekend. Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores before slightly declining by the end of the week. There is potential for a near- advisory east swell generated by Hurricane Dora that could impact east facing shores early next week. This east swell remains highly reliant on Dora's track, intensity, and the size of the fetch. This swell will gradually shift out of the southeast then south with a lowering period as Dora tracks close to, then south of the islands during the first half of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
