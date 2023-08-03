Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body found in the ocean near the cliffs off Old Government Road in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on Sunday, as 39-year-old Seth Kapiliokalani Waltjen, of Hilo.

A forensic pathologist ruled Waltjen’s death was consistent with drowning, and ruled out foul play; however, final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.

Waltjen was initially reported as a missing person on Sunday morning after he failed to return from ʻopihi picking and diving on Saturday evening, July 29, 2023, as planned.

On Sunday afternoon, divers with the Hawai’i Fire Department located Waltjen’s body in waters several hundred yards offshore.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.