Richard Sato, Executive Director, Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council

The newly created Maui Tradewinds Vocational Training Program has opened registration for its workforce facility engineer training program. The program is free to attend, and selected trainees will be paid a stipend of $15 per training hour.

The initial class of the Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council will include 20 students.

Registration is open to individuals who are at least 18 years old. Educational requirements are a high school diploma or G.E.D. High school graduates are encouraged to apply as well as former Maui residents with a desire to return to Maui.

“We want the broadest spectrum of trainees possible,” said Richard Sato, Executive Director, Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council. “Contact us to see how we can help set you on a career path that can pay $150,000 annually, when a senior director (or potentially a promotion into senior management, corporate leadership, or even business ownership).”

Classes are offered through a partnership with the South Maui Learning ʻOhana, and will be held on the campus of the Kīhei Charter School, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., for 12 weeks, beginning Aug. 15, 2023.

The classes will be co-taught by business members who are actively working in the field as members of the Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council which has 85 members on Maui. Members include many of the hospitality companies, businesses and nonprofits.

Members report nearly 150 full-time jobs going unfilled due to a lack of trained applicants. Full time jobs pay as estimated $25-$30 per hour.

Co-teachers will identify students to recommend to Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council business partner members for internships and additional training, potentially leading to full time jobs. While a business intern, trainees will be paid a stipend of $20 per hour by the Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council for the duration of their internship.

The program seeks to bring students into the workplace for real-life experiences. Among the skills to be taught will be: basic safety, introduction to hand tools, power tools, construction math, trade literacy, introduction to blueprints, engineering trades and employability skills.

Each successful student will receive a “Certificate of Completion” to take to the Human Resources Department hiring manager of an Maui Facilities & Engineering Leadership Council member as proof of completed training and employability.

Space is limited and those interested are encouraged to apply early. Applications are available online at mflec.org. Call Richard Sato at 808-374-8400 ext. 102, for more information or email [email protected].

*Supporting information courtesy: Tom Blackburn-Rodriguez