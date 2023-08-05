Dr. Christopher Taleghani, Neurosurgeon, Maui Brain and Spine (located at Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic)

Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic congratulates neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Taleghani on being named in Honolulu Magazine’s Top Doctor 2023 list. This is the second consecutive year he has been included on this distinguished list which honors the best doctors across the state of Hawaiʻi. Dr. Taleghani’s neurosurgery practice, Maui Brain and Spine, is located in Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic in Wailuku.

“We are so proud to have such a renowned physician as part of our outpatient clinic facilities,” said Joel Krause, Director of Outpatient Clinics for Maui Memorial Medical Center. “His dedication to improving the lives of his patients, coupled with his unparalleled knowledge and talent in the field of neurological surgery, make him a deserving recipient of this esteemed recognition.”

Dr. Taleghani is regarded for his expertise in diagnosing and treating complex brain and spine conditions and is a nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive spine surgery.

“Working with a team of skilled professionals at Maui Brain and Spine, including renowned neurosurgeon and business partner Dr. Joel Ulloth, he delivers cutting-edge treatments, employing advanced surgical methods and innovative technologies to achieve the best possible patient results,” according to a Maui Health news release.

“Maui Brain and Spine’s patient-centered and individualized approach enables their team to accurately diagnose and treat a vast array of issues due to trauma, spinal deformity, sacroiliitis, degenerative spine conditions, acutely herniated discs, brain tumors, and many other conditions,” according to the release.

For more information, visit mauibrainandspine.com.

Dr. Taleghani’s contributions to the field of neurological surgery extend beyond his clinical practice. He remains actively involved in research and stays updated with the latest advancements in his specialty.

He is a member of many esteemed national medical organizations, including the North American Spine Society’s Guidelines Committee, the leading authority in setting evidence-based standards for spine care, improving patient outcomes, and advancing medical practices globally. He is also a highly sought-out instructor for surgeons worldwide and a published author.

“By combining his extensive experience with a commitment to ongoing learning, he continues to push the boundaries of medical knowledge, ultimately benefiting his patients and the broader medical community,” according to the release.

Honolulu Magazine’s Top Doctors list recognizes exceptional medical professionals across various specialties. In partnership with Castle Connolly, a healthcare research company, the annual list helps connect people with healthcare providers in Hawaiʻi. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation based on peer nominations, independent research led by a team of physicians, and a thorough review of the candidates’ credentials, professional reputation, and patient outcomes.

“Dr. Taleghani’s inclusion in both the 2022 and 2023 lists underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence and providing top-quality neurological surgical care,” Maui Health reports.

Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic services the community with specialties such as cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, infectious disease, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery, and primary care.

For more information, visit mauihealth.org/moc or call 808-442-5700 to make an appointment.