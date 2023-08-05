Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 05, 2023

August 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:39 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:06 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:07 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:26 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the weekend, then quickly ramp up and become rough early next week due to strong easterly trades expected as Hurricane Dora passes far south of the islands. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where heights may reach the warning level late Monday through Tuesday night. Advisory-level heights for east facing shores will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday on Oahu and Kauai. A downward trend is expected through the second half of the week as a more typical trade wind pattern returns and seas lower. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Monday with mainly a combo of background south and south-southwest swell expected. An upward trend is possible late Monday through midweek as a short to medium period southeast swell arrives from Dora. A long-period south-southwest swell arriving later next week will lead to a rising trend for surf along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
