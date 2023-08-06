Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:07 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:26 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:44 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:40 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 12:28 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will be small today, then quickly ramp up and become rough later tonight through Wednesday due to a combination very strong trades, large seas and a moderate size long period easterly swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights may reach warning levels from late Monday through Tuesday night. A downward trend is expected from Wednesday through Thursday as a more typical trade wind pattern returns and seas lower.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small today with mainly a combo of background south and south-southwest swell energy rolling through. A short to medium period southeast swell is expected to fill in Tuesday through midweek as Dora passes far to the south. This will be a short-lived event with a peak occurring late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A long period south- southwest swell originating from the South Pacific will arrive by Wednesday morning and lead to rising south shore surf height trends to near advisory thresholds lasting into Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.