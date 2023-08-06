Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 06, 2023

August 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:07 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:26 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:44 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:40 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 12:28 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will be small today, then quickly ramp up and become rough later tonight through Wednesday due to a combination very strong trades, large seas and a moderate size long period easterly swell generated from Dora. The largest surf is expected over the eastern end of the state, where surf heights may reach warning levels from late Monday through Tuesday night. A downward trend is expected from Wednesday through Thursday as a more typical trade wind pattern returns and seas lower. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain small today with mainly a combo of background south and south-southwest swell energy rolling through. A short to medium period southeast swell is expected to fill in Tuesday through midweek as Dora passes far to the south. This will be a short-lived event with a peak occurring late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A long period south- southwest swell originating from the South Pacific will arrive by Wednesday morning and lead to rising south shore surf height trends to near advisory thresholds lasting into Thursday. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Tennis Courts At War Memorial Complex Vandalized To Accommodate Pickleball Use      2Brush Fire And Smoke Near Kahului Airport Shuts Down Landing Operations Indefinitely      3Food Safety Branch Issues Red Closed Placard To Gas Station Business In Kahului      4Dora Maintains Hurricane Strength Still On Track To Pass South Of Hawaiʻi      5Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Near Leialiʻi Parkway Due To Motor Vehicle Accident      6Maui Firefighters Douse Boat Fire At Maʻalaea Harbor