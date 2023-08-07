Maui Business

Central Pacific Bank Foundation introduces third cohort in WE by Rising Tide Program

August 7, 2023, 7:00 AM HST
WE by Rising Tide program participants met for the opening session on Aug. 2, 2023.
(PC: Central Pacific Bank Foundation)

A third cohort of women entrepreneurs are participating in the WE by Rising Tide program sponsored by the Central Pacific Bank Foundation and aio Foundation, in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

The free 11-session program is designed for women entrepreneurs to hone financial management skills, develop marketing strategies, and network with business professionals. 

“The first two WE by Rising Tide cohorts were a tremendous success,” said Central Pacific Bank Foundation President Catherine Ngo. “We have every expectation that this new cohort of courageous and strong women business owners will benefit from the rigorous, yet fun, courses offered to them.”

“The 20 talented women will enjoy connecting with other like-minded professionals and learning from industry experts to help grow their businesses,” said Susan Utsugi, Central Pacific Bank Group senior vice president business banking, who is one of the founding members of the WE by Rising Tide program and Small Business Committee Chair at the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

“We are honored to have received so many applications from a diverse range of successful women business owners and look forward to supporting them on their business growth journey,” said Colleen McAluney, director of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership. “I can’t wait to work with them throughout this exceptional program.”

2023 class participants:

  • Michelle Ake, Malu Productions, Inc.
  • Jennifer Oyer, Community Impact Advisors
  • Ticiane Phillips, Cleaning Renovation Services Maui, LLC
  • Valerie Okemura, H&H Overhead Doors of Oʻahu, Inc.
  • Lauren Schultz, Malama Meals, LLC
  • Mina Akamu, My Treehouse Club
  • Maria Short, Short N Sweet Bakery Market Café, LLC
  • Dr. Corinne De Soto, Koa Clinic, Inc.
  • Kanani Oury, Stonefish
  • Lani Ng, Morning Glass Coffee
  • Arlene Seymour, Hawaiian Watersports, Inc.
  • Chelsa Davis, Ao Organics Hawai‘i
  • Dr. Spring Golden, Golden Dermatology
  • Tiffany Tabbal, Manageability, LLC
  • Jazmyn King-Mau, Kings Kustom Tinting, LLC
  • Joelle Simonpietri, Simonpietri Enterprises, LLC
  • Nikki Doo, Perfect Portraits
  • Dr. Jasmine Waipa, Keanuenue Pediatrics, LLC
  • Kathryn Mashima, Mashima Electric, LLC
  • Richel Cole, For The Good, LLC
For more information on the transformational WE by Rising Tide program and to see the 2023 program schedule, click here.

