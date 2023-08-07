WE by Rising Tide program participants met for the opening session on Aug. 2, 2023.

(PC: Central Pacific Bank Foundation)

A third cohort of women entrepreneurs are participating in the WE by Rising Tide program sponsored by the Central Pacific Bank Foundation and aio Foundation, in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

The free 11-session program is designed for women entrepreneurs to hone financial management skills, develop marketing strategies, and network with business professionals.

“The first two WE by Rising Tide cohorts were a tremendous success,” said Central Pacific Bank Foundation President Catherine Ngo. “We have every expectation that this new cohort of courageous and strong women business owners will benefit from the rigorous, yet fun, courses offered to them.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The 20 talented women will enjoy connecting with other like-minded professionals and learning from industry experts to help grow their businesses,” said Susan Utsugi, Central Pacific Bank Group senior vice president business banking, who is one of the founding members of the WE by Rising Tide program and Small Business Committee Chair at the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

“We are honored to have received so many applications from a diverse range of successful women business owners and look forward to supporting them on their business growth journey,” said Colleen McAluney, director of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership. “I can’t wait to work with them throughout this exceptional program.”

2023 class participants:

Michelle Ake , Malu Productions, Inc.

, Malu Productions, Inc. Jennifer Oyer , Community Impact Advisors

, Community Impact Advisors Ticiane Phillips , Cleaning Renovation Services Maui, LLC

, Cleaning Renovation Services Maui, LLC Valerie Okemura , H&H Overhead Doors of Oʻahu, Inc.

, H&H Overhead Doors of Oʻahu, Inc. Lauren Schultz , Malama Meals, LLC

, Malama Meals, LLC Mina Akamu , My Treehouse Club

, My Treehouse Club Maria Short , Short N Sweet Bakery Market Café, LLC

, Short N Sweet Bakery Market Café, LLC Dr. Corinne De Soto , Koa Clinic, Inc.

, Koa Clinic, Inc. Kanani Oury , Stonefish

, Stonefish Lani Ng , Morning Glass Coffee

, Morning Glass Coffee Arlene Seymour , Hawaiian Watersports, Inc.

, Hawaiian Watersports, Inc. Chelsa Davis , Ao Organics Hawai‘i

, Ao Organics Hawai‘i Dr. Spring Golden , Golden Dermatology

, Golden Dermatology Tiffany Tabbal , Manageability, LLC

, Manageability, LLC Jazmyn King-Mau , Kings Kustom Tinting, LLC

, Kings Kustom Tinting, LLC Joelle Simonpietri , Simonpietri Enterprises, LLC

, Simonpietri Enterprises, LLC Nikki Doo , Perfect Portraits

, Perfect Portraits Dr. Jasmine Waipa , Keanuenue Pediatrics, LLC

, Keanuenue Pediatrics, LLC Kathryn Mashima , Mashima Electric, LLC

, Mashima Electric, LLC Richel Cole, For The Good, LLC

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the transformational WE by Rising Tide program and to see the 2023 program schedule, click here.