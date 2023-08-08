Maui News

Emergency proclamation issued due to wildfires sparked by high winds from passing Hurricane Dora

August 8, 2023, 6:31 PM HST
PC: FILE courtesy office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

Acting Governor Sylvia Luke, acting on behalf of Governor Josh Green, M.D., issued an emergency proclamation relating to wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties that are being fueled by Hurricane Dora, churning far south of the islands.

“We are closely following the wildfires caused by the strong winds of Hurricane Dora,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke in a news release announcement. “The safety of our residents is paramount, and this emergency proclamation will activate the Hawaiʻi National Guard to support emergency responders in the impacted communities.”

Gov. Green has been fully briefed on Hurricane Dora and its impacts, according to . “Lieutenant Governor Luke has my full support,” said the Governor. “My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora,” he said.

The emergency proclamation authorizes several actions, including activation of the National Guard, authorizes appropriate actions by the director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Administrator of Emergency Management, as well as the expenditure of state general revenue funds for relief of conditions created by Hurricane Dora.

Comments

