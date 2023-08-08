Maui Now graphic.

Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99

School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w

Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx

Road closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn

Multiple road closures are in effect due to severe weather caused by brush fires, strong winds and downed utility poles.

Closures include Haleakalā Highway between Kula Highway and Lower Kimo Drive and Kealaloa Road from Hanamu Road to the Haleakalā Highway due to firefighting efforts in Kula; Honoapiʻilani Highway between Front Street and Hōkiokio Road, and between Aholo Road and Hōkiokio Road, due to downed utility poles; and Lahainaluna Road from the Lahaina Bypass to Kuialua Street due to a brush fire in West Maui.

Downed electric poles on Honoapiʻilani between Aholo and Hōkiokio

Update: 8:17 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed between Aholo Rd. and Hōkiokio Road due to downed MECO poles.

West Maui road closure due to fire near Lahainaluna Road

Update: 7:01 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

Lahainaluna Road is closed from the Lahaina Bypass to Kuialua Street due to a brush fire in West Maui. That fire is also being fueled by strong winds.

MECO power poles on road – Honoapiilani between Front St and Hōkiokio Rd

Update: 6:20 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023

ROAD CLOSURE: Honoapiʻilani Highway between Front Street and Hōkiokio Road due to down MECO poles on the road.

Haleakalā Highway closed

(3:13 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023)

Haleakalā Highway (377) is closed between Kula Highway and Lower Kimo Drive due to a brush fire reported overnight. Police have also closed Kealaloa Road from Hanamu Road to the Haleakalā Highway (377) due to ongoing firefighting efforts.